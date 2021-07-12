KardashiansBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Were Forced to Postpone Baby August’s Christening

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were set on celebrating their 5-month-old son August this weekend. But, like with so many other events, the coronavirus pandemic put the festivities on pause.

By Kisha Forde Jul 12, 2021 4:27 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsRoyalsCelebritiesPrincess EugenieJack Brooksbank
Watch: Princess Eugenie Shares First Photos of Son & Reveals His Name

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are playing the waiting game.
 
Though their son August Phillip Hawke Brooksbank was set to be baptized Saturday, July 10, the couple were forced to abruptly cancel the event after one of their expected guests entered self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to People.
 
It is unclear whether the guest tested positive for COVID-19 or if they were alerted that they came into contact with someone who had a positive result.
 
Sticking to the rules around gatherings amid the pandemic, there were no more than 30 people expected to attend the christening ceremony, which included her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who were also reportedly set to host the after party.

Back in February, Eugenie and Jack officially became parents with the arrival of August Philip—his middle name honors Prince Philip—who is the Queen Elizabeth's ninth great grandchild. Since then, Eugenie has been basking in parenthood, sharing snaps of him as she celebrated Mother's Day and giving fans a peek at him during a recent spring stroll.

photos
Royal Babies Over the Years

"Our hearts are full of love for this little human," she has previously shared, "words can't express."

Instagram / Princess Eugenie

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian Strip Down to Support Kendall Jenner's Business

2

Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her and Ryan Gosling’s Kids

3

These 23 Secrets About Point Break Are a Total State of Mind

The couple have yet to publicly confirm a rescheduled date for the baptism ceremony, but until then, take a look at the sweetest photos shared of baby August so far.

Want the latest from inside the palace walls? Click here to join our tea party and receive updates straight to your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian Strip Down to Support Kendall Jenner's Business

2

Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her and Ryan Gosling’s Kids

3

These 23 Secrets About Point Break Are a Total State of Mind

4

You Won't Believe How Much Elena Davies Made on Big Brother

5

Turns Out, Jennifer Lopez Also Loves Your Love For Bennifer