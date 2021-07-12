Wedding Favors Your Guests Won't Throw Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It costs so much money to attend a wedding. Guests pay for transportation, lodging, outfits, and, of course, a gift for the happy couple. And that's not even all of the costs involved with taking part in a big event. Thank your friends and family for taking the time to celebrate your big day with wedding favors that they'll actually keep. You may think it's a lovely idea to give away succulent plants, but who wants to get dirt all over their car? If guests are traveling via airplane, they'll have to pay special attention to their plant the whole way home, making sure the dirt doesn't spill, which is far from fun. You may think that a personalized cup is adorable, but the last thing anyone needs is hand-was-only glassware. There's nothing about that which will make anyone's life enjoyable. Trust me.
So, what's a good gift to give? Think about what is useful and then personalize it. We have rounded up lots of ideas that will make your guests feel appreciated for attending your wedding.
Customizable Take a Shot We Tied The Knot Favor Tag, Wedding Favor Tag
Give your guests a shot on you. All you need to do is get an airplane-size bottle of alcohol (or if you're feeling especially generous, you can go big) and attach these customized labels for a personal touch.
Hangover kit bag - Hangover bag
Your friends and family will be very grateful for a post-wedding hangover kit. You can buy some hangover essentials in bulk and then put them in these cute, personalized hangover bags.
Beach Wedding Favors- Gum + Decorated Wrappers
Everyone will appreciate having a pack of gum. This personalized wrapper is perfect to commemorate a beach wedding celebration.
Sea Shells Personalized Sunscreen - Set of 20
We all need to use sunscreen, but we've all been in a situation where we forgot to bring it or we just didn't have enough on hand. This is something your guests will definitely use. You can customize the labels with your desired message and colors.
Personalized Lip Balm Party Favor- Set of 10
You can never have too many chapsticks. They always seem to disappear, especially when you need them. You can personalize these with whatever message you want and you can pick the scent.
Personalized Playing Card Sets - Wedding Playing Cards
A deck of cards is useful to have whenever you're hosting friends or on a group trip. There are so many fun games you can play with a deck of cards, so you can easily turn a lame gathering into a spirited event. You can personalize these with your own message and choose the colors the coordinate with your wedding décor.
Tic Tac Labels Mint To Be- 24 Labels
If you want to do an simple DIY, it doesn't get any easier than just sticking labels on a pack of mints. Your guests (and everyone they interact with) will appreciate the gift of fresh breath.
Wedding Favors Dancing Slippers for Guests- 20 or 50 Pairs in Assorted Sizes
Don't let your guests miss out on the dance floor fun just because their feet are hurting from uncomfortable heels. Buy a bunch of foldable ballet flats in assorted sizes and set them beside the dance floor. Your friends (and their feet) will be so thankful for the breather. They can even bring these in their purses for future events since they're foldable and easy to fit in a small purse.
52 Pairs Wedding Flip Flops Bulk
If you want to give your guests shoes that they will wear all the time, everyone can use a pair of flip flops. They can wear these around the house, to run errands, to the beach, and more. This set of 52 includes flip flops in various sizes.
Personalized Credit Card Stainless Steel Bottle Opener
It's so frustrating when you are about to drink an ice cold beer and then it occurs to you that the top is not a twist-off and you don't have a bottle opener. That will never happen again with these bottle openers. They're the same size as a credit card, which means your guests can just always keep these in their wallets. Every time they use it they'll think of you and all the fun they had at your wedding.
Wedding Favors for Guests - Wedding Candy, Popcorn, Treat Bags- Set of 12
Everyone loves a snack, whether they're craving some drunk food at the end of the night or they're in the mood for a snack the next morning. These are wedding favors that won't go to waste and, most likely, your friends will eat these before they go home, so they won't take up any room in their luggage. You can buy popcorn or other treats in bulk to fill these totally customizable treat bags.
If you're looking for affordable bridesmaid gifts that your friends will love, check out our recommendations.