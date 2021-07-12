Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi Get Cozy in New Photos

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear to be holding on to what they've got.
After first sparking romance rumors during the spring, the 17-year-old Stranger Things star and Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son shared images to their Instagram Stories over the weekend of themselves getting cuddly. The pics have since disappeared but have been saved by fan accounts.
Millie posted one shot in which she was resting her cheek on Jake's head, and she added a sticker reading, "Happy weekend." They were both casually dressed in T-shirts, with Millie wearing a green Jimmy Buffett top.
In an image that Jake posted to his account, the pair looked somberly at the camera as the sun set on the skyline behind them.
This follows Millie and Jake having been photographed on June 17 while holding hands in New York City as they walked the Enola Holmes actress' dog, Winnie. Earlier in the month, Jake had posted a selfie of the pair in a car and captioned it, "BFF <3."
Neither of the two teens has yet to comment publicly on the status of their relationship. Jake, who describes himself as an actor on social media, had begun liking Millie's posts in March.
His mom is Dorothea Bongiovi, the Bon Jovi frontman's wife of 32 years. The longtime married couple, who were also high school sweethearts, also share daughter Stephanie Bongiovi, 28, along with sons Jesse Bongiovi, 26, and Romeo Bongiovi, 17.
Jake went to high school in New Jersey, where his family is based, and he posted to social media in February 2020 that he planned to begin Syracuse University in the fall.
Previously, Millie had been romantically linked to 18-year-old British rugby player Joseph Robinson. The couple split in August 2020 after eight months of dating, according to multiple reports.