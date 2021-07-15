How American Horror Story and American Horror Stories Are Different

Although similar in name, American Horror Story and American Horror Stories are not the same thing.
In reality, AH Stories is a spinoff of the popular horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. So, how is this new bone-chilling show different from its predecessor?
The main difference comes in the new series' storytelling format. FX Chairman John Landgraf previously revealed that AH Stories is "a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode."
This means each episode is a stand-alone story and doesn't follow one overarching theme. While AH Stories will revisit locations and characters from past seasons of AHS, including Murder House and a twist on the lethal Rubber Man, it won't be exclusively tied to those villains or locales.
Case in point: The first trailer for AH Stories featured a deadly drive-in theater and a killer Santa Claus. So, think of the spinoff as more of an adult version of Are You Afraid of the Dark?.
Of course, in typical Ryan Murphy fashion, the new series features actors familiar with the franchise. Earlier in July, AHS vets Matt Bomer, Naomi Grossman, John Carol Lynch, Charles Melton and Billie Lourd were confirmed as part of the spinoff cast.
However, for the most part, AH Stories welcomes a slew of newcomers to the AHS family, including Aaron Tveit, Paris Jackson, Kevin McHale, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Danny Trejo, Amy Grabow, Madison Bailey and many others.
Model Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, will pull double duty as she's starring in AH Stories and season 10 of AHS, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature. Murphy announced on Instagram in March, "Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family. #AHS10 #AHSFX."
Another key difference? AH Stories will live exclusively on FX on Hulu. Meanwhile, American Horror Story: Double Feature will air Wednesdays on FX after its August 25 premiere, and will be available on FX on Hulu the next day.
In short, AH Stories simply enhances the franchise by creating even more horror to enjoy this summer.
American Horror Stories premieres today, July 15, exclusively on FX on Hulu.