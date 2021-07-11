Eddie Murphy's Son Eric and Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin Are Dating

Watch : Eddie Murphy's Hilarious "Coming 2 America" Trailer Drops

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have more in common than the movies they made together in the 1990s, as their adult children are in a relationship!

Jasmin Lawrence, who is Martin's child with ex-wife Patricia Southall, and Eric Murphy, Eddie's son with ex Paulette McNeely, are dating and Instagram official.

On Saturday, July 10, Jasmin shared two pics to her Instagram of herself with Eric and wrote, "Happy birthday, my love! I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side."

The 25-year-old Duke University graduate continued, "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!"

Both of their dads starred in the 1992 film Boomerang and the 1999 flick Life, which was nominated for a 1999 Academy Award for the makeup in the movie.

Martin's daughter's feed consists of style posts, pics with her dad and even an inspirational photo of Vice President Kamala Harris.