Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez

On July 11, Ariana Grande offered peeks at her honeymoon to the Netherlands with husband Dalton Gomez, including one adorable shot of the newlyweds seated in a giant pair of wooden shoes.

This is the part when Ariana Grande breaks free from her regular life to celebrate her recent marriage.

The 28-year-old "Break Free" singer took to Instagram on Sunday, July 11 to share photos from her honeymoon in Amsterdam with husband Dalton Gomez following their surprise May nuptials. She captioned the post with snail and waffle emojis, both of which are items associated with the capital of the Netherlands. 

Among the images included in her post was one showing the newlyweds seated in an oversized pair of wooden clogs that are located throughout the region for tourists' photo ops. In the pic, Dalton is wearing a jacket and mask, and Ariana—also masked—gazes at him adoringly while rocking a sweater and her signature ponytail

In addition, the star shared photos of a windmill and one of Amsterdam's famed canals. On her Instagram Story that same day, she posted footage from a jazz club, along with a video of cows grazing in a field that appeared to have been shot from a moving train. 

Last month, Ariana and Dalton enjoyed dinner out at a Los Angeles restaurant in their first public appearance as a married couple. The twosome broke bread with friends at the Hotel Bel-Air, and a source told E! News at the time that they made no effort to conceal their affection.

"Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time," the insider shared back then. "You could tell they were in love, and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married."

