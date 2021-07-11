Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Sweet PDA on Set of New Project

Watch : Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pack on PDA at NYC Barcade

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's love for each other continues to shine bright like a diamond, even when they're on the clock.

The two stars were photographed getting cuddly on the set of an unspecified project in the Bronx in New York City on Saturday, July 10. The couple had broad smiles while sharing a sweet hug, and they also held hands as they gazed lovingly into each other's eyes.

Rihanna, 33, wore a long coat over a leather top, along with a multi-colored head wrap. A$AP Rocky sported a dark jacket and jeans with a trucker cap.

This is not the first time that the pair, who initially sparked romance rumors in early 2020, has been open about expressing affection in public. Last month, they were spotted kissing and getting cozy while playing video games during a date night at an arcade bar in New York City.