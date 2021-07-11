Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Sweet PDA on Set of New Project

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's love for each other continues to shine bright like a diamond, even when they're on the clock.
The two stars were photographed getting cuddly on the set of an unspecified project in the Bronx in New York City on Saturday, July 10. The couple had broad smiles while sharing a sweet hug, and they also held hands as they gazed lovingly into each other's eyes.
Rihanna, 33, wore a long coat over a leather top, along with a multi-colored head wrap. A$AP Rocky sported a dark jacket and jeans with a trucker cap.
This is not the first time that the pair, who initially sparked romance rumors in early 2020, has been open about expressing affection in public. Last month, they were spotted kissing and getting cozy while playing video games during a date night at an arcade bar in New York City.
"They seemed happy and in love," an eyewitness told E! News about the outing at that time. "They never left each other's side all night and were always holding each other and kissing. She pulled him in close and didn't want to let him go. He just kept looking at her and smiling."
In a GQ profile for the magazine's May 2021 issue, the 32-year-old "F--kin' Problems" rapper described Rihanna as the "love of my life" when asked about the relationship.
"I think when you know, you know," he told the publication about the connection he shares with his girlfriend. "She's the One."
There have also been more subtle ways in which the duo has demonstrated that things have gotten serious for them. Last month, fans noticed Rihanna has covered up the shark tattoo she had gotten back in 2016 to match then-boyfriend Drake's similar body art.