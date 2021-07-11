Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Red Carpet Debut at the 2021 ESPYS Is Worth the Wait

In the game of love, these two are already winners.
Bachelor Nation's Matt James and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell stepped out on July 10 to attend the 2021 ESPYS in New York City. Before you call this your average date night, fans couldn't help but notice this marks the pair's red carpet debut as a couple.
For the star-studded night out, Matt got his swag on in a plaid suit and black loafers while completing his look with a pair of must-see shades. As for Rachael, she opted for a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline for her evening out at the Rooftop At Pier 17.
For those curious to know how The Bachelor beauty got ready for the award show, Rachael took to Instagram Stories and revealed she was watching season one of Loki.
The couple's night out comes two months after Matt confirmed he was giving his relationship with Rachael another chance.
"I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner—especially if that woman isn't Black—[is] to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black," the commercial real estate broker explained to WSJ Magazine. "It's on people who care about being allies to do the work to be truly antiracist. And I think it's unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better."
Back in March, millions of viewers watched Matt give his final rose to Rachael during The Bachelor finale.
The pair didn't follow the traditional Bachelor path by getting engaged in the finale episode. In fact, Matt called off the relationship altogether after racially insensitive photos of his girlfriend resurfaced online. Rachael would later apologize for her past actions.
But in recent months, the pair has been able to work on their relationship away from any cameras. And if their red carpet appearance is any indication, the duo seems happier than ever.
"The best thing about Rachael is her heart," Matt recently shared on The Pomp Podcast. "She's the most kind, caring person, understanding, I've ever met. Everything we've been through, everything she's been through, she's stuck right by my side. She's continued to have a positive attitude towards everything. It's one of the many things I love about her."
The 2021 ESPYS air Saturday at 8 p.m. on ABC.