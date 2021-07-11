Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Red Carpet Debut at the 2021 ESPYS Is Worth the Wait

Watch : Rachael Kirkconnell Explains Herself in Matt James' Hangry Video

In the game of love, these two are already winners.

Bachelor Nation's Matt James and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell stepped out on July 10 to attend the 2021 ESPYS in New York City. Before you call this your average date night, fans couldn't help but notice this marks the pair's red carpet debut as a couple.

For the star-studded night out, Matt got his swag on in a plaid suit and black loafers while completing his look with a pair of must-see shades. As for Rachael, she opted for a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline for her evening out at the Rooftop At Pier 17.

For those curious to know how The Bachelor beauty got ready for the award show, Rachael took to Instagram Stories and revealed she was watching season one of Loki.

The couple's night out comes two months after Matt confirmed he was giving his relationship with Rachael another chance.