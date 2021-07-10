The Bachelor's Nick Viall Celebrates "1 Year ish" Anniversary With Girlfriend Natalie Joy

Watch : Nick Viall - 2020 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

Nick Viall gave out his final rose, and she wasn't even on The Bachelor.

The former lead celebrated his approximate one-year anniversary with girlfriend Natalie Joy in Brooklyn, NY after he tried to find love on two seasons of The Bachelorette, one season of Bachelor in Paradise and leading his own season of The Bachelor.

The Wisconsin native, 40, posted two pics on July 9 on Instagram of him and Natalie, 22, in the bathroom at The Williamsburg Hotel, giving her a kiss on the cheek in each photo.

"Celebrating 1 year ish, by visiting the hotel where it all started," he captioned the 'gram. "Thankful for every moment I have with you @nnataliejjoy."

The "ish" part of Nick's caption may come from the pair's initial uncertainty about their exclusive relationship status.

"I think we were both unsure based on where we were in each other's lives," he said on his podcast The Viall Files in February 2021. "Then we just kept hanging out. She kind of got to the point where she was like, "I want to date,' and I was like, 'I don't know.'"