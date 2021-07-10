All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Latest Outing With Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making things Brentwood official.
That's right, Ben showed Jen his home turf on Friday, July 9 for an afternoon outing with a couple of their kids in the Los Angeles neighborhood he often frequents.
"Ben and Jennifer enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart with Emme [Maribel Muñiz, 13], Samuel [Garner Affleck, 9] and another woman," an eyewitness told E! News. "The group sat outdoors in the patio and enjoyed lots of food from various shops."
In recent days, Jennifer and Ben have been spotted publicly with her kids Emme and twin brother Max and Samuel, the youngest of his three children. She has yet to be seen out with his oldest kids, daughters Violet Affleck, 15, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 12.
"Jennifer looked so happy to be exploring one of Ben's go-to neighborhood spots," the insider continued. "During lunch, J.Lo rubbed her hand on Ben's back as the kids talked. Everyone was laughing, smiling and engaged in fun conversation. They looked like a happy family. People respected their space and they were able to enjoy a peaceful lunch."
The source continued, "Sam came over to his dad for a big hug before they got up to leave. As they walked around, Ben and Jen wrapped their arms around each other and looked so happy."
The couple reunited more than two months ago after calling off their engagement and breaking up in early 2004.
"Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules," another source told E! News in May. "He's really making a huge effort. J.Lo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him."
The second insider continued, "It's comforting to her and she is smitten. They are giddy together and you can tell she's really happy."
Meanwhile, J.Lo is reportedly thinking of moving from Miami to Los Angeles.
"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," a source exclusively revealed to E! News. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."
And even though living in Southern California will make her closer to her newly-rekindled boyfriend, they're not making any big plans to move in together just yet.
"Ben is very settled in his home and it's close by to his kids," another insider explained to E!. "Jennifer's house is also a place she likes being and is a good family home." The duo are making it work by not living together by simply going "back and forth to each other's homes." The source added that they "live close enough that it's not an issue."
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo.