Ashley Olsen Hikes With a Machete in Rare Photo Shared by Her Boyfriend Louis Eisner

It's apparently the summer of pop culture nostalgia: Last month, we got a rare sighting of '90s teen icon Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Now, we have Ashley Olsen, also spotted in the wild. Literally.

The 35-year-old notoriously private Full House alum, fashion designer and one half of the Olsen twins was recently photographed hiking in the woods with a machete. Bet you didn't have that on your 2021 bingo card.

Ashley's boyfriend, Louis Eisner, posted the photo on his Instagram Story Friday, July 9. She wore a white sweatshirt over a black top, white linen pants, a button-up white shirt tied around her waist, black Yeezy sneakers, a matching baseball cap worn backwards and oversized sunglasses and carried a machete in one hand and an amber-colored drink in the other.

Louis, 32, also shared a pic of himself on the hike, standing on a log over a pond.

Both Ashley and twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen have kept away from the spotlight since they retired from acting a decade ago to focus on their fashion empire.