Score 20% Off Miranda Kerr's Glow-Inducing Skincare Products

If anyone knows how to achieve and maintain glowing skin, it's Miranda Kerr. Her secret? Transformative and nourishing products from her skincare line Kora Organics.
Loved by celebrities and skincare fanatics alike, the beauty brand offers an award-winning line of certified organic and certified natural products. From the turmeric brightening & exfoliating mask to the Noni Glow Face Oil and, most recently, the Minty Mineral Hydration Mist, Kora's range of products will help you glow year-round.
If you've ever wanted to try out Kora Organics, now is the time. Today through 8/12, the skincare brand is offering 20% off sitewide with code: SUMMER20, a deal exclusive to E! shoppers.
Although we recommend any and all Kora Organics products, we rounded up a few of our faves to get you started on your journey to glowing skin.
Minty Mineral Hydration Mist
Kora Organic's latest innovation is a hydrating, revitalizing and soothing facial mist powered by ingredients like aloe vera, microalgae, blue daisy and sea water. Perfect for refreshing makeup and keeping skin packed with moisture all summer!
Turmeric Glow Moisturizer
Thanks to a blend of maracuja oil, turmeric, marine micro algae and more nourishing ingredients, this multi-tasking moisturizer targets common skincare concerns like hyperpigmentation, dark spots, dullness, plus fine lines and wrinkles.
Noni Glow Face Oil
Treat your skin to a powerful blend of antioxidants and essential fatty acids all sourced from certified organic noni extract, rosehip oil, pomegranate oil and sea buckthorn oil. Not to mention, it will seriously nourish, smooth and brighten your skin.
Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask
Relax and unwind with this exfoliating mask that will help brighten skin through ingredients like turmeric, aspen bark, rosehip seeds, papaya enzymes and peppermint.
Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil
Thanks to powerful active ingredients like silver ear mushroom, babassu oil, apple seed oil and sunflower seed oil, this cleanser will help remove impurities while being gentle on skin.
Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum
This serum includes a transformative blend of actives like the Vitamin C Superfruit Complex which helps to boost skin's protection against the damaging effects of free radicals. Plus, it will help even skin tone and brighten!
Noni Night Alpha Resurfacing Serum
Featuring an 8% active blend of exfoliants like Lactic Acid, Lemon Peel and Caviar Lime, this award-winning serum aims to smooth and refine your complexion.
Heart-Shaped Rose Quartz Facial Sculptor
We're obsessed with this heart-shaped facial sculptor. Harnessing the power energy of rose quartz, use this tool to sculpt, tone and contour your face while allowing skincare products to penetrate deeper into skin.
