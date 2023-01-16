This $5 Mascara Has 207,200+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Have you been searching high and low for the perfect mascara? Are you losing your patience applying false eyelashes? Are you tired of regularly shelling out money on eyelash extensions? The answer to all of those questions is that you haven't tried the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara. If you have, then you wouldn't be spending your time and money on other lash enhancement options.

Believe it or not, this miraculous mascara is just $5. And, before you question a $5 beauty recommendation, just check out the 207,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews from happy customers.

This smudge-proof mascara defines and separates lashes, delivering dramatic volume without clumps thanks to its conic fiber brush that captures every. single. lash. And there's no need to worry about sweating off your mascara throughout a long day. This one doesn't flake, fade, or wear away. You'll instantly notice a difference when you apply False Lash Effect Mascara, but if you want to turn the volume up a notch, you can go for the second coat.

If you need more convincing before you click "add to cart," keep on scrolling to find out why so many Amazon customers think this is a holy grail mascara.