This $5 Mascara Has 117,500+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you been searching high and low for the perfect mascara? Are you losing your patience applying false eyelashes? Are you tired of regularly shelling out money on eyelash extensions? The answer to all of those questions is that you haven't tried the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara. If you have, then you wouldn't be spending your time and money on other lash enhancement options.

Believe it or not, this miraculous mascara is just $5. And, before you question a $5 beauty recommendation, just check out the 117,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews from happy customers.

This smudge-proof mascara defines and separates lashes, delivering dramatic volume without clumps thanks to its conic fiber brush that captures every. single. lash. And there's no need to worry about sweating off your mascara throughout a long day. This one doesn't flake, fade, or wear away. You'll instantly notice a difference when you apply Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, but if you want to turn the volume up a notch, you can go for the second coat.

If you need more convincing before you click "add to cart," keep on scrolling to find out why so many Amazon customers think this is a holy grail mascara.