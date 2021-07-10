How Kanye West Played a Role in Supporting Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Rebrand

Even in divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are an unstoppable team.
After officially separating earlier this year, Kim is getting another fresh start by revamping her cosmetics business—with a little help from her ex.
As Kim announced on July 6, she will overhaul her KKW Beauty brand after shutting down the site on Aug. 1. She tweeted that she'll be introducing "a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."
A source close to Kim tells E! News about the reason behind the switch-up, saying, "She was ready for something different and wants to come back totally fresh and new."
But before you get too ahead of yourself, know that her rebrand was not motivated by any changes to her last name, despite fan speculation that she would drop the rapper's last initial from KKW Beauty.
The insider explains that her "full rebrand" has "been in the works" for some time. The redesign "is separate from her name and not related to that."
In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got some advice from her estranged husband, who has spent more time living in Wyoming this year, while she stayed with their four kids in California.
"Kanye actually helped her and gave feedback with the design," the source reveals. "She is very excited and can't wait to unveil this new brand to the world. The timing is right and she's looking forward to it."
Kanye certainly has some experience in that area, as the mastermind behind his own Yeezy fashion label (which most recently collab'd with Gap on a $200 jacket made of recycled nylon).
For her part, Kim has also supported his fashion endeavors, even after the spouses of seven years decided to split in February. Two months later, she sported a pair of his Yeezy sliders during the Kardashian-Jenners' Easter celebrations in Palm Springs, Calif.
Not to be left out of the fun, Kylie Jenner is also relaunching her Kylie Cosmetics company on July 15.
E! News has reached out to Kim and Kanye's reps for comment on their latest collab.