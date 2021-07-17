Ted Lasso and More TV Shows That Feel Like a Big Hug

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

There's nothing we believe in more than the promise that season two of Ted Lasso will bring viewers more feel-good TV moments.

For those who've yet to tune into the Apple TV+ series, which first premiered in August 2020, Ted Lasso follows Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, an unlikely coach of a struggling English Premier League team. Why is he such a surprise hire? Well, because Ted is an American football coach who knows little about the game.

Intrigued? Just wait until you hear about the comedy's optimistic characters, heartwarming plotlines and frequent integration of sweets. Yes, we're talking about the biscuits.

In fact, we should mention that the show has since become a critical darling, having won awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Television Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards and Golden Globes. Oh, and on July 13, the series also received an impressive 20 Emmy nominations.

Not to mention, the cast is pretty incredible as it includes Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Juno Temple.