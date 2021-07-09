Victoria Paul Calls Out Bachelor in Paradise for Editing Her Cast Photo

Watch : Tyler Cameron Says Chris Harrison Is at Peace With "Bachelor" Exit

Instagram vs. reality: Bachelor in Paradise edition.

With just weeks remaining in the countdown to The Bachelor spinoff's Aug. 16 premiere date, one contestant made it clear she's less than pleased with some apparent photoshopping done to her official cast portrait.

Victoria Paul, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, voiced her concern in a July 8 Instagram post.

"what filter is this @bachelorinparadise ????" the 28-year-old captioned the glamour shot. For emphasis, Victoria also posed for an unfiltered, makeup free snapshot wearing the same fuschia mini dress. (Keep scrolling to see the side-by-side photos!)

Victoria's season seven BiP castmates got a kick out of her jab, with Tammy Ly commenting, "Wait I'm dying" and Serena Chew writing, "we love some honest transparency."

The Nashville-based nurse has previously discussed wanting to use her newfound social media platform to shake up the picture-perfect influencer space.