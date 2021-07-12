Yes, Daniel Radcliffe Has Played the Oregon Trail Video Game Before

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe & Steve Buscemi on "Miracle Workers" Season 3

Daniel Radcliffe may've been a child star, but that doesn't mean he missed out on a major '90s kid rite of passage. We're, of course, talking about playing the educational computer game, The Oregon Trail.

The Harry Potter star revealed this nostalgic tidbit in an exclusive chat with E! News while promoting season three of his TBS anthology series, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail. "It was definitely a thing," he told E! News about playing the game as a child. "I think I discovered it the exact same way that everyone else did, which was like, in some sort of computer class."

As he continued, the 31-year-old star remembered being allowed to play either Oregon Trail or Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? for 20 minutes a session, adding, "I was bad at Oregon Trail. I think everyone was pretty bad at that game. Yeah, I died so many times, all the children died."