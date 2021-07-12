Yes, Daniel Radcliffe Has Played the Oregon Trail Video Game Before

Daniel Radcliffe may've been a child star, but that doesn't mean he missed out on a major '90s kid rite of passage. We're, of course, talking about playing the educational computer game, The Oregon Trail.
The Harry Potter star revealed this nostalgic tidbit in an exclusive chat with E! News while promoting season three of his TBS anthology series, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail. "It was definitely a thing," he told E! News about playing the game as a child. "I think I discovered it the exact same way that everyone else did, which was like, in some sort of computer class."
As he continued, the 31-year-old star remembered being allowed to play either Oregon Trail or Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? for 20 minutes a session, adding, "I was bad at Oregon Trail. I think everyone was pretty bad at that game. Yeah, I died so many times, all the children died."
While Daniel may not have been a fan of the game, he is a fan of the Oregon Trail-centric season of Miracle Workers. "I think this one might be my favorite, honestly, so far," he shared. "I think because of what everyone gets to do in it. Everyone has really cool, different parts and unexpected things from where we all started in the first and second seasons. So, I think there was a real joy in that."
For those who don't know, the new season "follows an idealistic small-town preacher, a wanted outlaw and an adventurous prairie wife as they lead a wagon train west," per TBS.
Co-star Steve Buscemi, who joined Daniel for the interview, revealed he was equally delighted with this season's Western theme. "I've done a couple, but it's been years and years," the Fargo alum said on revisiting the genre. "It also put my mind at ease because I knew we would be outside a lot and not shooting inside of studios."
Season three filmed in Los Angeles, Calif. amid the coronavirus pandemic, which Steve described as "a bit scary." Per the 63-year-old actor, production followed all the safety protocols, saying they "really took care of us."
Another highlight for Steve? Getting to have more scenes with Daniel.
"That was something we sort of both requested," he admitted. "We've had so much fun in the past, and it felt like, 'Oh, we didn't really get to do it that much.' So, this season, it was like the two of us, you know, we're side-by-side a lot."
For all of this and more, including Daniel's thoughts on doing horse stunts, watch the exclusive interview above.
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail premieres Tuesday, July 13 at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.