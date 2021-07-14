See Fredrik Eklund Move Into a Stunning $15 Million Penthouse on MDLNY

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Work from home—literally!

In an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's new Million Dollar Listing New York, airing July 15, broker Fredrik Eklund moves into a sprawling $15 million penthouse that he's looking to sell. The live-in sale situation is for a property at 80 E. 10th St. in Manhattan, and Fredrik is a little hesitant about getting too intimate with the property.

"Living in a space that you're trying to sell, I mean, that's not a secret to anybody," Fredrik tells the camera. "That's weird. I don't like to show my own bathroom, I don't like to show my own clothes. It's strange but I've got to make the best out of it."

Fredrik utilizes his social media following to reach millions of potential buyers. "Instead of an open house with 30 brokers, I'm talking about reaching 30 million people," Fredrik boasts.

Of course, moving in also comes with its perks.