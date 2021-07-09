Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Publisher Denies Title Will Borrow Britney Spears Lyric

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship Testimony

As more details about Britney Spears' private life continue to be made public amid her conservatorship battle, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears plans to share her own personal story.

On July 9, since-revised listings from Hachette Book Group on Amazon and other websites indicated that the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum titled her memoir I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out. The first three words of the title make up a lyric from Britney's debut single "...Baby One More Time," the song that launched her to international fame.

In light of the response from Britney's fanbase, the publisher of Jamie Lynn's book released a statement apologizing for releasing inaccurate details about the project during a "sensitive time" for her family.

"Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, became aware earlier today that premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites," the publisher said in a statement to E! News. "We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family."