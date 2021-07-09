Wendy Williams Comes Under Fire for Segment on TikTok Star Swavy's Death

Watch : See Tabitha Brown's "Spirited" Response to Wendy Williams' Critique

Wendy Williams is currently under fire for comments made during a segment about the death of 19-year-old TikTok star Swavy.

During an episode of The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, July 7, the talk show host began the Hot Topics segment about the teen's passing by stating, "I have no idea who this is. Neither does Norman [her producer]. Neither does one person in this building."



She then asked her live studio audience to "clap if they knew who Swavy was," which was met with a little applause. "He's a TikTok star," Wendy explained before comparing social media stats between herself and Swavy, adding, "He's got more followers than me, 2.5 million."

After her producer, Norman, noted that Swavy had more followers than the host on TikTok instead of Instagram, she answered, "Well, as my son Kevin would say, no one uses Instagram anymore."