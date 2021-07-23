From Game of Thrones to SNL, Here's Where You've Seen the Ted Lasso Cast Before

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment

We're ready to "believe in BELIEVE" again.

Award-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is back for season two today, July 23, and fans are more than eager to see their favorite hopeful British soccer (or football, as it's referred to internationally) coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, return to the AFC Richmond field once again.

The second season debuts a new crop of problems for Ted, team owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and players Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández), Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein). Thankfully, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) are there to make sure Ted keeps his cool under pressure.

The charismatic ensemble comedy cast earned the series three Critics' Choice awards, a Golden Globe, a SAG award and two WGA awards after its 2020 premiere. Ted Lasso also received a whopping 20 Emmy Award nominations.

"For those people who think it's about football, I think we all know it's very much not about football," Waddingham exclusively told E! News about why Ted Lasso is special, following her Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series on July 13. "It's about the beautiful game of people in each other's lives more than anything."