Why Christmas In July is the Hallmark Channel's Secret Snowy Weapon

Put down the sunscreen and grab your ugly sweater because the most wonderful time of the year is here—again.

Since 2012, the Hallmark Channel has piggy-backed on the massive success of its annual Countdown to Christmas programming event by launching Christmas in July, giving its devoted fanbase yet another month filled with holiday cheer and irresistibly cheesy movies.

While it started off as a reason to re-air its stacked stable of seasonal offerings, the summertime visit from Santa quickly proved to be a viable marketing opportunity, so Hallmark decided to trade the sun for snow, pausing their roll-out of summer-themed content.

"Christmas in July was an immediate hit and the franchise has continued to build momentum as more people discover the programming event each July," Randy Pope, the senior vice president of programming and development, told E! News.

And in 2015, the network began premiering one new original Christmas movie in July, with Crashing Through the Snow starring Amy Acker and Warren Christie set to premiere on Saturday, July 10.