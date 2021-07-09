The Coolest Hotels Near National Parks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you ready to enjoy the great outdoors this summer? Because we certainly are.
If you're looking for a trip that promises adventure, quality time with family and friends and an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, we suggest checking out one of the United States' many national parks. Whether you've always dreamt of hiking Half Dome in Yosemite or taking in the views of the Rocky Mountains or staying in a treehouse in Hawaii and exploring volcanoes, this summer is the time to take advantage of everything our national parks have to offer.
Below, we rounded up 7 hotels near national parks that will make your summer break even more memorable.
Big Island Bamboo Treehouse - Volcano, HI
Located minutes from the Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island of Hawaii, you can wake up to the sound of birds chirping and coqui frogs while taking in the beautiful lush landscape. The treehouse lodging features a queen-sized bed, fully-equipped kitchen and wi-fi, so you can relax and unwind after exploring the island's volcanoes and beaches.
Wilderness at the Smokies - Stone Hill Lodge - Sevierville, TN
The Stone Hill Lodge is the ultimate destination for families looking to explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It has a free water park, a lazy river, and a children's pool, plus it is minutes from the national park and Dollywood's Splash Country and the Floyd Garrett's Muscle Car Museum.
The Ahwahnee - Yosemite National Park, CA
Get your hiking gear ready and explore the beautiful trails at Yosemite Falls, Half Dome and Glacier Point. The Ahwahnee features beautiful architecture, free wifi, a pool and more amenities to keep the whole family happy.
West Street Hotel - Bar Harbor, ME
Close to Acadia National Park, the West Street Hotel offers stunning views of Bar Harbor in Maine. The hotel is close to plenty of delicious eateries and attractions like the George B. Dorr Museum of Natural History. Most importantly, it features a rooftop pool and lounge overlooking the harbor.
Starry Nights Ranch Bed & Breakfast - Mancos, CO
If you've had Mesa Verde National Park on your bucket list, recuperate at the Starry Nights Ranch Bed & Breakfast after a long day of exploring the Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings. Not only does it sit on a beautiful property, it offers a rustic and cozy feel that the whole family will appreciate.
Pahaska Tepee Resort - Wapiti, WY
Who wouldn't want to stay in these tepees? The Pahaska Tepee Resort is only a four minute drive to Yellowstone National Park's east entrance, so you can spend more time enjoying the national park and participating in activities like horseback riding, ziplining and hiking.
The Stanley Hotel - Estes Park, CO
Fans of The Shining will recognize The Stanley Hotel, as it served as the set for the Stanley Kubrick-directed film. Besides being a must-see for pop culture fanatics, guests can enjoy the breathtaking mountain views and the mansion's classic architecture. Plus, it's only a few minutes away from the Rocky Mountain National Park.
