We've Uncovered Every Secret About Legally Blonde—What? Like It's Hard?

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Says Mindy Kaling Is Still Working Legally Blonde 3

Once upon a time, a California blonde decided she'd like to go to Stanford Law School—because of its proximity to Neiman Marcus. Nope, not Elle Woods. We'll get to her.

"I wanted to go to Stanford when I saw the mall," Arizona State grad Amanda Brown admitted to the San Francisco Chronicle of enrolling at the prestigious institution in the early '90s. "When I went for my interview I checked out the Polo Store, checked out Neiman's. So I became myopically focused."

With what she called "very good" test scores, she got in easily. What? Like it's hard?

Apparently not, though it does turn out that law school isn't for everyone.

In her first week, Brown checked out a meeting of The Women of Stanford Law and realized just how unlikely she was to find someone who shared her love of shopping and flipping through Elle magazine. "The woman who was leading it spent three years at Stanford trying to change the name 'semester' to 'ovester,'" she recalled. (Sound familiar?) "I started laughing and I realized everyone in the room took it very seriously. So I didn't make any friends there."