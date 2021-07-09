Inside Bella Hadid's New Romance With Marc Kalman

Watch : Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic

Well, Bella Hadid did just say she was having the time of her life. Now an insider is confirming she's neeeeever felt this way before.

The model is "completely smitten" with Marc Kalman, a source close to Bella tells E! News, shortly after she and the art director made their relationship Instagram official.

Sharing a photo July 8 of her and Marc kissing in Paris, where she walked in the Haute Couture Fashion Week shows, the 24-year-old confirmed she was having the "Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved."

Though the runway fixture began dating Marc last spring, the source reveals they "have been trying to keep it super low-key and private."

But taking their love to the ‘gram signals a definite shift. "Now that they have become more serious, she has been excited to be seen with him," notes the source. "She is truly so happy right now."