You Have to See Stormi Webster's Adorable Cameo in Kylie Jenner's New Cosmetics Video

Kylie Jenner makes being a working mom look easy—especially when your daughter is your BFF!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropped the first episode of Inside Kylie Cosmetics, a special three-part series highlighting the rise of Kylie's billion-dollar brand. But three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster stole the show in just the first few minutes of Part One: The Beginning on Friday, July 9.
"I'm going to start my interview and then when I'm done, we're going to go home, 'k?" Kylie adorably tells Stormi, as the tot giggles, "Later!" while running away.
Stormi soon comes back to say hi to her mommy, and gets distracted by pink Starburst candies. "Get out of here!" Kylie says with a smile before giggling. "Her laugh too, running out. She's so mischievous."
Kylie Cosmetics is officially re-launching on July 15 to feature new "clean and vegan products" for customers. Kylie was just 17 years old when she launched the mega-brand, solidifying her beauty empire that started with lip kits in Nov. 2015.
"I'm taking you inside the world of Kylie Cosmetics to celebrate the relaunch of my brand," the official YouTube listing for the miniseries reads. "In Part One of my three-part series, we're taking it back to where it all started...from Lip Kits to Kylie Cosmetics!"
Kylie previously opened up about her lip insecurities that led her to found Kylie Cosmetics during the KUWTK reunion. After her first kiss didn't go as planned, Kylie's then-love interest commented on her "small" lips. "From then on I felt un-kissable," Kylie revealed on June 20.
"I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time," Kylie continued. "Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident."
Now, it's clear Kylie—and her mini mogul Stormi—are getting the last laugh!
