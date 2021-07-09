Britney SpearsKardashiansBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

See Sarah Jessica Parker’s Photo From Her First Day of Filming Sex and the City Reboot

Here she comes. Carrie Bradshaw, sorry, Sarah Jessica Parker is already giving us the feels with a photo from the first day of filming the Sex and The City reboot, And Just Like That.

And Just Like That, we're right back on the designer heels of Carrie Bradshaw.
 
We're thrilled that filming has officially commenced on HBO Max's reboot of Sex and the City (a.k.a. And Just Like That) and we are far from the only ones. Star Sarah Jessica Parker shared a snap from the first day of filming that already has fans and—even fellow celebs!—ready to grab their cosmos.
 
And yes, technically, just last month, the actress shared a photo of her reunion with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis)—we'll miss you Kim Cattrall!—but that was just a table read for the first few episodes. Now they're out and about in the streets of New York City, recreating the real thing.
 
The 56-year-old actress' behind-the-scenes-pic was a look at her on-set hair and makeup essentials, the caption on the July 9 post hinting at an early call time. "7:15 am EST," she wrote. "NYC, @justlikemax. Here she comes."

SJP bestie Andy Cohen, who is a big fan of the show (he even once auditioned!), expressed the sentiment of every fan ever, commenting, "Welcome back, Carrie. We missed you." Actress Ali Wentworth also chimed in with excitement, writing, "Away you go!"

When a fan asked Sarah Jessica if she was excited to be back on set for the series, she couldn't help but gush over reuniting with her girls. "So many feelings," she responded. "Cynthia walked into the trailer, I wouldn't let go of her!"
 
And just the day before, the actress also posted a photo of her script in preparation for the big day, revealing the title of the first episode is aptly called, "Hello, It's Me."

Any fan with their nameplate necklace knows that at least Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte will be slipping back into their Manolos and Kim has opted out of returning as Samantha. But what about Mr. Big? Or maybe even Carrie's onetime great love, Aidan? We got you. Everything you couldn't help but wonder, we're answering here.

