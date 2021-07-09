Legally Blonde Almost Had a Totally Different Ending

Watch : Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" Virtual Reunion

You know Elle Woods' inspiring graduation speech at the end of Legally Blonde? Well, believe it or not, it almost didn't happen.



In honor of the 20th anniversary of the film's release, a few of the movie's stars revealed little-known facts about the 2001 hit, including some of its alternate endings.



Jessica Cauffiel, who played Elle's best friend, Margot, told The New York Times the original's movie ending included Elle (played by Reese Witherspoon, of course) and Vivian (played by Selma Blair) in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands. She added, "The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically."



Alanna Ubach, who played Elle's other bestie, Serena, said she remembered this as well, but interestingly enough, the screenwriters say they never wrote that ending.

But wait, there's more! Another alternate ending involved a High School Musical-esque number to close out the film.