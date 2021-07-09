Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself as "Fluid" After Attempts to Deny Her "Right to Belong"

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin Returns to Instagram With Apology After Controversy

Hilaria Baldwin continues to have a lot on her mind about cultural identity.

The 37-year-old yoga instructor shared a lengthy message to Instagram on Thursday, July 8, in which she shared how herself and husband Alec Baldwin spent time during the pandemic explaining to their six kids that people can feel part of more than one culture. Although Hilaria did not make it explicitly clear, the post appeared to reference her heritage scandal that was spurred late last year.

"We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi& very valid," she wrote. "We discussed belonging& how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong."

Hilaria continued, "When you are multi, it can feel hard to belong. You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that. You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts."