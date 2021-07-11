Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Turn the 2021 ESPYS Red Carpet Into a Must-See Runway

Watch : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

The party doesn't start until Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek walk in.

During the 2021 ESPYS on July 10, the NFL player and Sports Illustrated model turned the star-studded red carpet into a fabulous moment. In between smiling for photographers, the pair showed off their chemistry as they danced in between takes and created their own unique poses.

Camille revealed plenty of leg in her chic black dress and matching heels. As for Rob, he was more than proud to show off his matching suit that featured a pop of color inside.

Although Miami Swim Week is well underway, Camille couldn't help but support her boyfriend who served as one of the night's presenters. But before arriving to the award show in New York City, Camille had a special message to the models strutting their stuff in the 305 this weekend.

"Listen up @SI_SwimSearch finalists..ILY," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Chin up, slow down, stand tall, have FUN, be present, deep a breath before you take that stage and OWN the runway."