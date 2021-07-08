See the First Photo of Heather Dubrow Filming Real Housewives of Orange County Again

Outspoken ex-cast member Kelly took to social media on June 17 to blame former co-star Braunwyn for their dual firing following the Bravo news.

"This is your fault," a screenshotted text message to Braunwyn read. "We'd still be on the show if you didn't make things so dark and ugly and brought all that 'woke' BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn't help either."

As Braunwyn clapped back, "Kelly Dodd has an amazing way of taking reality and skewing to fit her needs. I reached out to be kind, as it was a hard day on all of us—it's never fun to be fired!," before pointing out they most likely won't stay in touch post-show.

"As I said in the part of the text she cut out, 'I hope you have a beautiful life and I wish you well,'" Braunwyn concluded.

