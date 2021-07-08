Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Files Lawsuit Against Co-Star Briana Dejesus for Defamation

Kailyn Lowry's feud with Briana Dejesus is far from over.
E! News can confirm the Teen Mom 2 star recently filed a lawsuit against her longtime co-star in Florida.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Kailyn is suing for defamation after the defendant "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother."
Kailyn's legal team claims Briana's comments are untrue and they were made "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm...Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."
E! News reached out to MTV and Briana for comment and has not heard back. In a statement to E! News, Kailyn's rep said her client is hopeful for a quick resolution so the feud can be put to rest.
"Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail's absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed," the statement read. "Kail takes these statements very seriously. After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court."
Kailyn was not featured in the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2. At the time, Briana shared her thoughts on why her longtime co-star was absent in an interview with Celebuzz.
"Like the other women on the show—and Kail herself—I had absolutely no idea that Kail was going to be cut from the show tonight," Briana told the publication. "However, as a cast member who takes pride in being my authentic self and telling my full, true story—the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between—I would be remiss to not address the situation."
"Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide," Briana continued. "This was back when [her son] Lux's hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris. While I understand Kail—and all of us—want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and Kail takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day she shouldn't try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life. It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members."
In addition, the MTV reality star went on Instagram Live to share more thoughts on Kailyn's absence from the show. According to Briana, she believes Kailyn is still upset with her for having a previous fling with her ex Javi Marroquin.
"I was the fifth girl added to Teen Mom 2, and some people didn't like the fact that I was taking away TV time from others, but that's not the point." Briana said in her video obtained by fan sites. "Anyways, I messed around with somebody's ex-husband, I get it, you hate me for that. I tried to say sorry, I apologize, we're passed that. Me and Kail squashed the beef, like there's no hard feelings from that, we literally let it go."
"So now, here we go, fast forward to what's going on right now. I got some information about Kail and why she wasn't on tonight's episode. I got true sources, true facts, from the people that work in production," Briana continued. "I know the real story, I know what happened."
In court documents, however, Kailyn and her legal team state "Lowry did not break into and enter the home of Mr. Lopez's mother. Not did Ms. Lowry beat Mr. Lopez."
Kailyn and her legal team are requesting compensation for damages and attorney fees. She also requested a trial by jury.
Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.