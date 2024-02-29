I Tried 63 Highlighters Looking for a Natural Glow— Here Are the 9 Best Glitter-Free Highlighters

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're reading this, you've probably tried a highlighter... or five. To date, I have tried 63 highlighters and I took extensive notes. The perfect highlighter is tough to find. So many of them are full of glitter and sparkles, which can be pretty for some occasions, but they don't create a natural look, at all. If you're looking for that "lit from within glow" that genuinely looks natural, you need to step away from the glitter. There are very few highlighters that are glitter-free, but there's no need for you to buy a bunch of new products or test out every product in a store because I did all that for you.

I finally tried the Charlotte Tilbury highlighter that was always sold out and i'm happy to report that it is worth the hype. Currently, I'm obsessed with this L'Oreal Paris luminizer that I can use in so many different ways. I've been using the liquid highlighter from Selena Gomez's brand Rare Beauty since 2021 and I love it oh-so-much. Here's my pro tip: Hailey Bieber's rhode Glazing Fluid is a serum that I also use over makeup to get a natural-looking glow— don't knock it until you try it.

I have tried 63 highlighters and I narrowed down my list to nine products I love that are actually glitter-free. I found highlighting powders, balms, creams, glazes, liquids, and sticks that will deliver that oh-so-subtle glow we all want.