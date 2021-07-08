Naya Rivera's Mom Tearfully Recalls Her Final Conversation With Glee Star One Year After Her Death

An autopsy later detailed her cause of death as accidental drowning. Officials said they believe Naya was able to muster enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.

Until that moment, said Yolanda, she'd been holding out hope. "My faith told me that nothing is missing, surely not a person," Yolanda explained. "Yes, we just can't find them. So that was my thing: God, you know where she's at, just bring her back to us."