Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie During Tense Moment

Fans anxious for new photos of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman's notoriously private kids have become resigned to catching them if they can.

Indeed, Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise shared a rare selfie to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 7 of herself while watching England's national soccer team take on Denmark during the Euro 2020 semifinals. The black-and-white footage showed her with a tense expression while dressed casually in a T-shirt as the game was tied at the end of regulation.

"My face during extra time... fingers crossed," the 28-year-old artist captioned it, adding an emoji of the English flag. Bella and Max Parker, her husband of five years, live together in London, England.

Luckily for her and any other of the nation's supporters, England's squad prevailed 2 to 1 and will face Italy in the final at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11.

Bella infrequently provides glimpses at her personal life. Back in February, she posted a black-and-white selfie, along with a caption drawing attention to her artwork that was for sale.