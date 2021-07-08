The Spray Kathy Hilton Keeps in Her Bag Is a Must-Have for Glowing Skin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Kathy Hilton is the gift that keeps on giving. Every week she has The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers laughing, smiling, and, sometimes ready to shop. Or maybe I'm the only one who was craving a Red Bull after Kathy sipped one in the middle of the night while her sister Kyle Richards was trying to sleep. On this week's episode, Kathy did an impromptu tour of her handbag when she dropped by Kyle's house.
A confused Kyle asked, "What are you doing? What is all this stuff? What do you have in here?" In response, Kathy said, "Everything and the kitchen sink. And I got this" as she motioned to a purple spray bottle. While Kathy picked up the spray and spritzed her face, Kyle asked what she was doing (again), which prompted Kathy to share, "I'm dry."
Kathy said, "You can find everything in my bag basically. You name it. Socks, an extra pair of shoes, a sweater." Kyle added that her sister often has carpet, drapery, and wallpaper samples in her bag too. Viewers didn't get a glimpse at those, but pretty much everything Kathy says, does, and uses is such a sensation among the Bravo fandom. And, once again, Kathy is onto something.
That spray she had is so essential to creating that dewy skin glow that so many of us crave. The Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is actually an innovative, spray-on moisturizer. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant.
You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get your glow on. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
This spray keeps your skin feeling soft and refreshed and it helps reduce the visible signs of aging. The formula is infused with Tatcha's proprietary complex of double-fermented Uji green tea, Akita rice, and Mozuku algae. These ingredients detoxify, reduce the signs of aging, nourish the skin, and promote natural skin cell turnover.
This product is a moisturizer, setting spray, and skincare treatment that creates a dewy, lit-from-within glow.
Kathy isn't the only person who keeps the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist on hand. It has 195.9K "loves" from Sephora customers along with 2,400+ 5-star reviews on the Tatch website. Check out what these Tatcha customers had to say about it:
"Omg, I can't get enough of this moisturizer. Here in Tucson the humidity hovers around 0%. I know. Dry does not cover the need for moisture out here. Love this spray for touchups daytime."
"This is my must have item from Tatcha. I use this everyday day! It makes my face feel and look amazing with or without makeup. I always keep the travel size with me to maintain a glow throughout the day!"
"My staple, it goes where I go!! I literally use it everyday day for my skin care and for makeup. I love it so much that I always keep a extra bottle."
"Soft and gentle this product provides wonderful nutrients to my skin. I use it under, over cream and make-up. I use it to wake-up and to go to sleep."
"Love THIS product, it's my favorite. I don't want to be without this product. It's just the perfect finish to my makeup routine."
