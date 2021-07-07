Angelina Jolie Files Request to Formally Cut Ties With Her and Brad Pitt’s Wine Venture

Watch : Angelina Jolie Spotted on Dinner Date With The Weeknd?!

Following Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's years-long custody battle, the former couple is now at odds over their shared winery.

Jolie's attorneys are requesting that any Automatic Temporary Restraining Orders (ATROs) be lifted to allow Jolie to sell Nouvel, LLC, which she separately acquired before her marriage, per the July 6 court document obtained by E! News.

Her lawyer states that Jolie's Nouvel company and Pitt's Mondo Bongo LLC are equal shareholders in a Luxembourg company that has ownership interests in the Chateau Miraval estate in France, as well as a winery business under SNC Miraval Provence.

Per the Maleficent actress' attorney, "the parties' divorce altered the parties' ability to work together as business partners," so Jolie discussed the possibility of selling her interest to Pitt for two years, but those conversations have ended. The Oscar winners couldn't come to an "agreement" on the price of the buyout and non-compete and non-disparagement arrangements, per the filing.