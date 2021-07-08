Tom Girardi's Former Clients Granted Permission to Pursue Payments From Erika Jayne

Watch : Erika Jayne Details Day She Split From Husband Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne is facing another legal battle.

According to a court order obtained by E! News, a judge ruled that the Ruigomez family, who are former clients of Erika's estranged husband, Tom Girardi, may sue her for the $11 million he allegedly owes them from a 2013 settlement.

As E! News previously reported, Tom represented the family in a lawsuit against the Pacific Gas & Electric company, after their son, Joseph Ruigomez, suffered near-fatal injuries from a gas line explosion. At the time, they were awarded an undisclosed amount as part of a settlement, but, as Kathy Ruigomez alleged in the ABC News documentary The Hustler & The Housewife, Tom allegedly promised to invest the settlement money and give Joseph a monthly allowance.

However, the family told ABC News Tom allegedly stopped disbursing the settlement money and the family successfully sued Tom for legal malpractice and obtained a judgment order against him in April 2020.