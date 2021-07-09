The Ultimate Surfer's Latest Sneak Peek Promises Bikinis, Big Waves and Bachelor Nation

ABC's The Ultimate Surfer is looking like our next favorite reality TV show.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, ABC introduces viewers to a group of surfers who are competing for the title of The Ultimate Surfer. The 14 individuals will stay at World Surf League's Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., where they will take part in challenges as both individuals and in teams.
At the end of their stay, one man and one woman will be given the chance to compete in the WSL Championship Tour, which takes place at some of the toughest surf spots across the globe.
But it's not just sun and waves; there's a bit of romance too.
With former NFL quarterback and Bachelor lead Jesse Palmer serving as host, it's only fitting that Bachelor Nation plays a role in the series. As such, former contestants Hannah Ann Sluss and Mike Johnson will be making special cameos in the upcoming season.
Not all participants are in this for the romance though, with Brianna Cope saying, "If I wanted to kiss someone, I would've signed up for The Bachelor."
Meanwhile, Malia Ward and Mason Barnes are seemingly forming alliances and it doesn't go unnoticed by their fellow competitors. As Koa Smith puts it, "There might be a little fire in the eyes of Malia and Mason."
When Koa isn't delivering zingers in the confessional, sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and professional surfing sportscaster Joe Turpel will take over as commentators, while iconic professional surfer Kelly Slater will lend a hand as special correspondent and lead consultant.
In other words, The Ultimate Surfer is the must-see show of the summer. Tune into the two-night series premiere when it airs on ABC Monday, Aug. 23, and Tuesday, Aug. 24.