What Lynne Spears’ New Court Request Could Mean for the Future of Britney’s Conservatorship

Watch : Britney Spears' Attorney of 13 Years Resigns--What's Going On?

Britney Spears' mother has filed a petition in court, asking the judge "to listen to the wishes of her daughter."

According to the July 6 petition obtained by E! News, Lynne Spears requested that Britney be able to hire her own lawyer as she fights to end her conservatorship of 13 years.

The singer's court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III (who has represented her since her conservatorship was instated in 2008), asked to resign on the same day that Lynne filed her request. Though he didn't give a reason, he said he wants to leave her legal team as soon "new court-appointed counsel" is granted for Britney.

Lynne's petition praises Britney for speaking out during her June 23 court hearing, saying she gave a "very courageous showing" while "baring her heart to the Court in an impassioned plea to be heard on several requests."

She asked the court to listen to Britney's desires and, as a "first step," grant permission for Britney to hire "her own private legal counsel" or alternatively give an order appointing a private attorney of Britney's "choosing."