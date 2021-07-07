Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Set After Taking a "Bad Batch of Ecstasy"

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem by Tupac

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about a wakeup call that reframed her relationship with substances.

While discussing her past experiences with drugs and alcohol during the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the 49-year-old actress recalled a time where she "passed out" on the set of 1996's The Nutty Professor after taking what she describes as a "bad batch of ecstasy."



"I had one incident on Nutty Professor," Jada revealed in the July 7 episode of the Facebook Watch show. Describing the incident as "eye opening," Jada explained, "I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy."



The Set It Off actress went on to reveal that she that she lied to her colleagues about the medical emergency, sharing, "And I told everybody that I had taken—I must've had old medication in a vitamin bottle. That's what I said."

It was then that Jada said she committed to changing her behavior.