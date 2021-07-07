Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Passing Out on Set After Taking a "Bad Batch of Ecstasy"

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about a wakeup call that reframed her relationship with substances.
While discussing her past experiences with drugs and alcohol during the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the 49-year-old actress recalled a time where she "passed out" on the set of 1996's The Nutty Professor after taking what she describes as a "bad batch of ecstasy."
"I had one incident on Nutty Professor," Jada revealed in the July 7 episode of the Facebook Watch show. Describing the incident as "eye opening," Jada explained, "I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy."
The Set It Off actress went on to reveal that she that she lied to her colleagues about the medical emergency, sharing, "And I told everybody that I had taken—I must've had old medication in a vitamin bottle. That's what I said."
It was then that Jada said she committed to changing her behavior.
"But I tell you what I did though," she continued. "Got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time."
In the candid conversation, Jada also relayed to her co-hosts, mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith that although she didn't use drugs or alcohol every day, there was a time when she considered herself a "weekend party girl."
"Your threshold becomes so high that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to," she shared. "It'll take me two bottles to get to—okay, if I do ecstasy, weed, and alcohol at the same time, I'm gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going because then I can just keep drinking 'cause I know ecstasy's gonna last me about three, four, five hours."
"The weed, you know, that's just gonna keep me just smooth," she continued. "And then the alcohol's gonna keep it going. I can just keep taking drink, drink, drink."
As far as Jada's relationship with alcohol now, the actress explained that she will enjoy a glass of wine "here and there" but she stays away from drinking some liquors, including rum and vodka.