Kim Kardashian Is Temporarily Shutting Down KKW Beauty: Get Products at 50% Off While You Still Can

Kim Kardashian became the queen of contouring back in the day. She catapulted her signature look into her own cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty, which started with contour kits and brushes. Since then, she introduced many products, including lipsticks and lip glosses so we could all create that Kim's signature nude lip. Since the launch of KKW Beauty, Kim has introduced so many beautifully pigmented, high-quality products that cater to a variety of different skin tones.

However, on July 6, the company announced plans to "shut down" KKW Beauty on August 1 along with the intention to return with a "completely new brand." While this could be a bummer for customers who regularly buy the products, there's a major upside: everything is on sale at a significant discount.

Currently, Ulta has a 50% sale going on KKW Beauty. We love a good deal and we love KKW Beauty products. Keep on scrolling to find out which KKW Beauty items are must-haves and why you should check them out while you still can.