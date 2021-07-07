Gwen & BlakeBritney SpearsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

RuPaul Recalls Sweet Encounter With Kobe Bryant That Took Him By Surprise

During an interview on Ellen, RuPaul named the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant as the most “surprising” fans of his competition series. Scroll on for the story.

While RuPaul's Drag Race has a number of celeb fans, there's a few in particular that stand out to the iconic host.
 
Even after 13 seasons and winning 8 Emmys for his hit show, RuPaul is still shocked by the most "surprising" fans of his series—which include the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant.
 
While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 60-year-old emcee told guest host Loni Love about the memorable encounter he had with the couple when he ran into them years ago.
 
"I was walking into a hotel in New York... and Kobe and his wife were in the lobby," he recalled. "They said that they watch the show. I was surprised by that. That surprised me."
 
Although Kobe and Vanessa were undoubtedly two of the most famous fans of RuPaul's Drag Race, it also goes without saying that they were among millions of viewers who have fawned over the show after its 2009 debut. In the interview, the "Supermodel" singer also reflected on the impact of the long-running show.

"I didn't think it'd be this big," he shared. "I thought there would be people who enjoy it the way that I do. I love drag. I love people who don't take life too seriously and who like to have fun."

"I like people who are courageous," he continued. "Drag queens throughout history have always had to dance to the beat of their own drummer, so I'm there for anyone who can do that."

For more on the superstar, including the secret he thinks keeps him "young," check out the interview above!

