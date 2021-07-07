Model Meredith Mickelson Makes Heartfelt Vow to Brother Daniel Days After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Meredith Mickelson is mourning the death of her brother Daniel Mickelson.

In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram Stories on July 6, the 22-year-old model paid tribute to her late sibling and vowed to honor his legacy.

"I promise to bring your smile around the world and pour your love into every person in my life," she captioned a throwback photo of herself receiving a piggyback ride from Daniel. "I miss you."

Meredith announced Daniel's passing in a July 5 Instagram post. "My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don't even know what to say," she wrote alongside a photo of the duo as kids. "Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn't a person I loved more on this earth. There's no words that can do him justice that I could write. To know him was to love him. He was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I'm so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."