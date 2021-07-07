Naomi Osaka Confronts the Pressure to "Maintain The Squeaky Image" in First Trailer for Netflix Series

Watch : Serena Williams Wants to "Be the Best Mom and Be the Best in Tennis"

Naomi Osaka is getting real about the "pressure" and "sacrifices" that come with being in the public eye.

The U.S. Open champ, 23, opened up about the difficulties she has faced in her career during her upcoming documentary series, Naomi Osaka, streaming on Netflix on July 16.

In the trailer for the three-part show, an empowered Osaka explains, "I always had this pressure to maintain the squeaky image, but now I don't care what anyone has to say."

She starts by reflecting on what it's taken her to get here: "No one really knows all the sacrifices that you make just to be good... Before I won the U.S. Open, so many people told my dad I would never be anything."

Now, she has garnered 2.5 million Instagram followers and four Grand Slam singles titles, but doesn't necessarily understand the publicity she receives as a tennis pro. "I think the amount of attention I get is kind of ridiculous. No one prepares you for that," she narrates. "I don't know, I feel like I'm struggling."