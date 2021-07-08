Taylor Momsen and More Gossip Girl Stars Have This Advice for the New Cast

It's hard to know who lived more glamorous lives—the characters of the original Gossip Girl series or the actors that portrayed them. From avoiding the paparazzi (casual) to making the most "magical friendships" on set, some of the actors from The CW show are sharing their most impactful memories ahead of the new reboot.
That's right: It's time to welcome back the most powerful Upper East Sider of all. Gossip Girl (Kristen Bell) will return to our lives on Thursday, July 8, when HBO Max debuts its juicy new series.
But before there was Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak), Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind), Aki Menzies (Evan Mock) and Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), fans were obsessed with the extravagant lifestyles of Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford).
So, in honor of the premiere, E! News asked the cast of the original Gossip Girl to share their A+ wisdom with the new stars, including some pretty heartfelt advice on how to savor all that NYC has to offer.
Nearly 10 years after portraying Jenny Humphrey, Taylor Momsen reflects, "Shooting Gossip Girl was such an exciting look into New York." She started out as Little J before pivoting to the music industry, releasing the album Death by Rock and Roll with her band The Pretty Reckless earlier this year.
Her advice to the newcomers? "I would encourage the new cast to take it ALL in," Taylor, 27, tells E! News. "Gossip Girl was a unique time for me. When I look back I cherish the time I had to explore the city and to learn from people I respect, like [creators] Stephanie [Savage] and Josh [Schwartz]."
Robert John Burke, who portrayed Chuck's dad Bart Bass, says he sends his "best wishes" the Gossip Girl ensemble, while offering some hot fashion tips. "Have fun, go with the outfit you first decide on and never, ever be on a rooftop alone with my son Chuck!" the 60 year old shares, referring to the bad boy's scandalous side.
Another fan favorite on screen was Dorota, Blair's feisty maid and trusted confidante, played by Zuzanna Szadkowski. The actress explains to E! News, "For me, Gossip Girl was all about chemistry," pointing to the "electricity" between "Miss Blair and Mr. Chuck."
"It was a real thrill when Dorota found her match in swoon-worthy Vanya," she says of the doorman, played by Aaron Schwartz. "I hope that the caretaker and sidekick characters amongst the new GG crew find some heat and romance of their own."
Since the show ended, Zuzanna has realized that the best part was the friendships she made on set. "The greatest gift Gossip Girl gave me was my friendship with Leighton Meester, and I learned so much from working with her," shares The Gilded Age star, now 42. "There will never be another Blair and Dorota, but my wish for the new generation is that magical friendships will bloom in unlikely places."
She adds that she's "very excited" to watch the new Gossip Girl, noting that the original "spread love for NYC all over the globe."
"This reboot comes at the perfect time because we could use some fun, flashy NYC-centric glamour right now," Zuzanna gushes. "I can tell from the teasers that the cast already have their smoldering gazes and cold shoulders on lock. It looks really hot. I hope they ruffle some feathers."
As for Katie Cassidy, who played Serena's nemesis Juliet Sharp, she tells the new cast to "stay focused, work hard, and have fun!" Not to mention, "Watch out for paparazzi when you're shooting exteriors in NYC."
Katie went on to star in Arrow and recently wrapped filming on the movie Agent Game. For her, Gossip Girl is a real "throwback," saying, "I miss Juliet Sharp, what a fun role I got to portray!"
And if she has it her way, we just might see her in the reboot. "Who knows, maybe I'll direct an episode for Gossip Girl 2.0 or maybe we will see Juliet Sharp back in the Upper East Side," Katie, 34, suggests. "Just putting it out there!"
